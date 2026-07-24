Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 57,628 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 57,628 shares during the quarter. Sabra Healthcare REIT makes up 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.85% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $41,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.25.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $22.03 on Friday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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