Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 78,487 Shares of REX American Resources Corporation $REX

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,830 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 78,487 shares during the quarter. REX American Resources comprises about 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 3.37% of REX American Resources worth $50,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REX. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,612 shares of the energy company's stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,800,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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REX American Resources Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE REX opened at $45.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.62. REX American Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.42. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.23 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 69,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $3,034,792.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 588,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,749,015.60. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 5,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $247,840.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,381,513.32. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,086 shares of company stock worth $4,643,829. 13.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of REX American Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REX

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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