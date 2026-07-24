Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 847 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,734 shares of the bank's stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of First Citizens BancShares worth $31,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28 shares of the bank's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24 shares of the bank's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 528 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,813.37 per share, with a total value of $957,459.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,237,017. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,190 shares of company stock valued at $12,573,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company's stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,212.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,059.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2,017.36. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,623.76 and a 12-month high of $2,232.21.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $57.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $56.68. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.18 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares's dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "neutral" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2,251.15.

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Key Headlines Impacting First Citizens BancShares

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About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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