T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Position Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 99,091 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $99,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 40,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $189.10 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $191.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $204.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.02 and a 1 year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

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Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

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T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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