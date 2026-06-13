T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.26% of T-Mobile US worth $5,133,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $189.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.02 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

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T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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