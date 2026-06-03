T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,258,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 681,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of T-Mobile US worth $1,067,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. United Community Bank grew its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

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T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $188.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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