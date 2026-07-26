T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $180.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.66. The stock has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here