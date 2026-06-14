T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 105.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $352,583,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $189.10 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $174.02 and a one year high of $261.56. The company's 50 day moving average price is $191.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here