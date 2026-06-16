T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 408.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 100,173 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $188.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.02 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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