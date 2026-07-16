T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,256,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,450 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Arete Research raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TMUS opened at $187.62 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised multiple earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including Q2 2026 EPS to $2.64, FY2026 EPS to $10.38, and FY2027 EPS to $12.84, reflecting improving profit expectations. KeyCorp estimate updates for T-Mobile US

KeyCorp raised multiple earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including Q2 2026 EPS to $2.64, FY2026 EPS to $10.38, and FY2027 EPS to $12.84, reflecting improving profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view TMUS favorably, with KeyCorp keeping an Overweight rating and a $260 price target, while other reports highlighted the stock as a cheap blue-chip name with upside potential. Yahoo Finance article on TMUS valuation and analyst support

Analysts continue to view TMUS favorably, with KeyCorp keeping an rating and a $260 price target, while other reports highlighted the stock as a cheap blue-chip name with upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage suggests investors are looking past the Starlink competitive threat, pointing instead to T-Mobile’s spectrum strategy, SpaceX partnership, and enterprise growth as reasons the stock can keep its premium valuation. MarketBeat article on TMUS and Starlink threat

Recent coverage suggests investors are looking past the Starlink competitive threat, pointing instead to T-Mobile’s spectrum strategy, SpaceX partnership, and enterprise growth as reasons the stock can keep its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target on TMUS to $243 from $263, but still kept a Sector Outperform rating, which signals reduced upside expectations rather than a bearish stance. Scotiabank price target update

Scotiabank lowered its price target on TMUS to $243 from $263, but still kept a rating, which signals reduced upside expectations rather than a bearish stance. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks feature said TMUS screens as a strong value stock, but the piece was more about style-score methodology than a new company-specific catalyst. Zacks value stock article

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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