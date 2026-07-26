T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 101,112 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $55,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $180.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $184.53 and its 200-day moving average is $195.66. The company has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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