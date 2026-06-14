T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $123,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $352,583,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $189.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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