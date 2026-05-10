T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 29,241 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3%

TMUS stock opened at $193.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.38. The firm has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 699,134 shares of company stock valued at $151,826,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

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T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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