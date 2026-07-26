T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,450 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $924,380,000 after buying an additional 1,266,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

T-Mobile US Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $180.09 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.66.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $261.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here