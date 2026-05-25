T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 178,159 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,801,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,477,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $832,438,000 after purchasing an additional 877,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,677 shares in the company, valued at $14,605,251.26. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,208. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $191.47 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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