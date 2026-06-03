T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 27,430 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $76,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after buying an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $188.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.94 and a 200 day moving average of $201.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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