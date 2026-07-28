T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.6%

TMUS opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $190.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $261.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $184.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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