T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stake Lowered by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 10,148 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $191.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.23. The firm has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $241,594.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,709 shares of company stock worth $2,466,208. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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