T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stake Trimmed by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. United Community Bank increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $191.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $198.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the sale, the director owned 125,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 25,620 shares of company stock worth $5,527,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here