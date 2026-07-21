T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stock Position Decreased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.56.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $195.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $185.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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