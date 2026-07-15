T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stock Position Reduced by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 56,153 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 34,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,971,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $413,984,000 after buying an additional 178,965 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company's 50-day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.42. The company has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here