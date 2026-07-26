T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Stock Holdings Lifted by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Free Report) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,123 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,062 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,579 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 37,490 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Stephon A. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $307,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 83,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,040.48. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $121.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.50 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. T. Rowe Price Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm's product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

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