T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,540,219 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,226 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.83% of Viking worth $895,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Viking alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,297,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,246,000 after buying an additional 3,471,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,297 shares of the company's stock worth $316,082,000 after buying an additional 3,364,265 shares in the last quarter. Dream Peak Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth about $223,744,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viking by 34,748.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company's stock worth $96,568,000 after buying an additional 1,806,920 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Viking in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viking

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking

In other Viking news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 11,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $1,047,997.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,092.50. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 92,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,657,130 in the last 90 days.

Trending Headlines about Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Viking remains near its 52-week high and continues to trade well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting strong momentum and sustained investor confidence in the cruise operator’s growth outlook.

Viking remains near its 52-week high and continues to trade well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting strong momentum and sustained investor confidence in the cruise operator’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with multiple firms maintaining or initiating Buy ratings and a consensus target price near current levels, which can help support the shares. Article link

Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with multiple firms maintaining or initiating Buy ratings and a consensus target price near current levels, which can help support the shares. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison article raised the question of whether VIK is a better value stock than Life Time Group, but it does not appear to introduce a direct catalyst for Viking shares. Article link

A Zacks comparison article raised the question of whether VIK is a better value stock than Life Time Group, but it does not appear to introduce a direct catalyst for Viking shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several “Viking” news items about archaeology, sports chants, and tourist attractions are unrelated to Viking Holdings and are unlikely to affect the stock.

Several “Viking” news items about archaeology, sports chants, and tourist attractions are unrelated to Viking Holdings and are unlikely to affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: EVP Richard Marnell disclosed multiple share sales over June 12-16, including a larger sale of 11,287 shares plus additional smaller sales. While his remaining ownership is still significant, insider selling can be viewed cautiously by investors. SEC filing

Viking Stock Up 2.8%

VIK stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here