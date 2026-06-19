T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,494 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 26,194 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $656,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,563.70 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $671.18 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,541.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,227.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,000. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,843,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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