T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $1.64 Billion Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,725,547 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.0% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Starbucks worth $1,637,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 299,833 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $8,811,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8%

Starbucks stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.93.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

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