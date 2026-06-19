T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $447.18 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580,241 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 671,589 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 4.31% of Manhattan Associates worth $447,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 72.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,068 shares of the software maker's stock worth $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,571 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MANH stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.06 and a 1 year high of $247.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average is $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The business had revenue of $282.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,468,488.75. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $13,596,479.26. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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