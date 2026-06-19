T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $837.09 Million Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008,278 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 5.94% of Domino's Pizza worth $837,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 13.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 4.0% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $321,415,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,117 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 16,576 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. William Blair set a $540.00 target price on Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $390.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $418.13.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Domino's Pizza stock opened at $312.47 on Friday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $297.48 and a twelve month high of $496.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Insider Activity at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,463 shares of company stock valued at $466,807 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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