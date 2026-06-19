T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400,028 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 73,903 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 7.20% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $924,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 6.6%

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $391.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $418.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.66. The business's fifty day moving average is $335.69 and its 200 day moving average is $255.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total transaction of $5,789,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,776.75. This represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total transaction of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,191. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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