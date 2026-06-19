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T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,982,841 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Roper Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • T. Rowe Price Investment Management cut its Roper Technologies stake by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 1,982,841 shares and leaving it with 912,958 shares worth about $406.4 million.
  • Roper Technologies reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $5.16 beating estimates and revenue rising 11.3% year over year to $2.10 billion. The company also issued Q2 2026 and full-year 2026 guidance above current expectations.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share, payable July 22, which annualizes to $3.64 and yields about 1.1%. Meanwhile, Wall Street’s consensus rating remains Hold with an average price target of $472.07.
  • Interested in Roper Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,982,841 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Roper Technologies worth $406,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $330.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.96 and a twelve month high of $575.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.49.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Zacks Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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