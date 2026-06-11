T3 Companies LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

T3 Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of T3 Companies LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Trading Down 3.8%

TSLA stock opened at $381.59 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $397.29 and its 200 day moving average is $416.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 350.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Piper Sandler and JPMorgan turned more bullish on Tesla, citing stronger-than-expected potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and “physical AI,” with some raising price targets sharply. Article Title

Analysts at Piper Sandler and JPMorgan turned more bullish on Tesla, citing stronger-than-expected potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and “physical AI,” with some raising price targets sharply. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said Tesla’s Full Self-Driving narrative is gaining credibility, including Dutch safety data showing far fewer crashes and news that Belgium approved FSD software use. Article Title

Multiple reports said Tesla’s Full Self-Driving narrative is gaining credibility, including Dutch safety data showing far fewer crashes and news that Belgium approved FSD software use. Positive Sentiment: Tesla also received support from reports of continued robotaxi rollout in Austin and renewed optimism around Optimus and other AI-driven projects, reinforcing the view that the stock’s upside may come more from software and autonomy than car sales alone. Article Title

Tesla also received support from reports of continued robotaxi rollout in Austin and renewed optimism around Optimus and other AI-driven projects, reinforcing the view that the stock’s upside may come more from software and autonomy than car sales alone. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s China sales reportedly rebounded in May, with retail deliveries up 22.5% year over year and exports from Shanghai improving, easing some demand concerns. Article Title

Tesla’s China sales reportedly rebounded in May, with retail deliveries up 22.5% year over year and exports from Shanghai improving, easing some demand concerns. Neutral Sentiment: There was also chatter around a possible SpaceX IPO and broader Elon Musk ecosystem speculation, which has boosted sentiment at times but remains largely a narrative-driven factor rather than a direct Tesla operating update. Article Title

There was also chatter around a possible SpaceX IPO and broader Elon Musk ecosystem speculation, which has boosted sentiment at times but remains largely a narrative-driven factor rather than a direct Tesla operating update. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding on vested awards, which is routine insider activity and not necessarily a negative fundamental signal. Article Title

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding on vested awards, which is routine insider activity and not necessarily a negative fundamental signal. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness tied to Middle East tensions, inflation worries, and a tech selloff pressured Tesla along with other high-multiple growth stocks. Article Title

Broader market weakness tied to Middle East tensions, inflation worries, and a tech selloff pressured Tesla along with other high-multiple growth stocks. Negative Sentiment: Competition remains intense, with BYD accelerating charger and product investments and Rivian launching lower-priced EVs, keeping pressure on Tesla’s pricing and market share outlook. Article Title

Competition remains intense, with BYD accelerating charger and product investments and Rivian launching lower-priced EVs, keeping pressure on Tesla’s pricing and market share outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors also remain cautious about Tesla’s premium valuation and repeated headlines around Musk’s SpaceX plans and merger speculation, which can distract from near-term execution and add volatility. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. China Renaissance reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here