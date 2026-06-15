Tableaux LLC Acquires Shares of 1,327 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $423.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.17. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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