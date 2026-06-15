Tableaux LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Tableaux LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,033 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $271.77 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $250.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.10. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The firm has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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