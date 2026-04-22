TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,560 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $252,853,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $142.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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