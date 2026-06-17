Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Acquires 6,084 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's holdings in Adobe were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Adobe Stock Up 0.5%

ADBE stock opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.75. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.90 and a twelve month high of $399.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe remains a strong value case in several recent commentaries, with analysts and market watchers highlighting its discounted valuation, strong ROIC, and record quarterly results as reasons the stock could be undervalued after a steep pullback.

Adobe remains a strong value case in several recent commentaries, with analysts and market watchers highlighting its discounted valuation, strong ROIC, and record quarterly results as reasons the stock could be undervalued after a steep pullback. Positive Sentiment: The company’s AI strategy continues to gain traction, including growing adoption of Firefly and a new global AI skills initiative with LinkedIn aimed at helping marketers use AI tools more effectively. Article Title

The company’s AI strategy continues to gain traction, including growing adoption of Firefly and a new global AI skills initiative with LinkedIn aimed at helping marketers use AI tools more effectively. Positive Sentiment: Adobe also announced a public push on AI policy, joining other tech companies in urging the White House to ease Anthropic AI export restrictions, underscoring its broader involvement in the AI ecosystem. Article Title

Adobe also announced a public push on AI policy, joining other tech companies in urging the White House to ease Anthropic AI export restrictions, underscoring its broader involvement in the AI ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces suggest investors are watching Adobe closely for signs that strong AI usage can translate into faster revenue growth, but that monetization challenge is still unresolved.

Several pieces suggest investors are watching Adobe closely for signs that strong AI usage can translate into faster revenue growth, but that monetization challenge is still unresolved. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target on Adobe to $285 from $310, citing slowing spend and weaker-than-expected AI credit demand, which reinforced concerns that near-term growth may be decelerating.

TD Cowen cut its price target on Adobe to $285 from $310, citing slowing spend and weaker-than-expected AI credit demand, which reinforced concerns that near-term growth may be decelerating. Negative Sentiment: The surprise departure of Adobe’s CFO has also weighed on sentiment, with articles framing the stock as a “battleground” name as investors question management stability after the executive change. Article Title

The surprise departure of Adobe’s CFO has also weighed on sentiment, with articles framing the stock as a “battleground” name as investors question management stability after the executive change. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes that Adobe shares have fallen back toward 2019 lows, reflecting continued investor skepticism despite the earnings beat and raised outlook.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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