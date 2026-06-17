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Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Fiserv logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong opened a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter, buying 122,649 shares valued at about $8.24 million. Several other institutional investors also added to or initiated stakes, and institutions now own 90.98% of the stock.
  • Fiserv shares were up 4.0% and recently traded around $49.83, near the bottom of their 52-week range. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of $177.36, highlighting the magnitude of the selloff.
  • The company beat quarterly earnings expectations with $1.79 EPS versus the expected $1.57, though revenue came in slightly below estimates and fell 2.0% year over year. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $82.23.
  • Interested in Fiserv? Here are five stocks we like better.

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,649 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $103,398,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $4,127,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $14,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $177.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Fiserv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Fiserv launched cash tender offers for its 5.150% senior notes due 2027 and 4.400% senior notes due 2049, signaling active balance-sheet management and a plan to reduce debt and future interest expense. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Insider buying was reported after the CEO exit, with purchases totaling more than $1 million, which can be read as a vote of confidence from management and insiders. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Michael Burry was cited as buying the dip, reinforcing the idea that some investors view the post-selloff valuation as attractive. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating and a $70 price target, suggesting analysts see upside potential but remain cautious amid the transition. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Fiserv’s valuation-focused coverage continued, with investors weighing the stock’s low multiple against management uncertainty and activist pressure. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: The abrupt CEO departure remains the biggest overhang, as the market appears to be pricing in higher execution risk and possible uncertainty around Fiserv’s strategic direction. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation/investigation headlines added another layer of uncertainty for investors, though these appear secondary to the CEO shock. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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