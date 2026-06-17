Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Buys Shares of 9,621 Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,621 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $536.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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