Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Purchases 26,672 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 372.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,825 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 1.6% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,673,315,000 after buying an additional 283,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,128,317,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,148,491,000 after buying an additional 109,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,017,256,000 after buying an additional 54,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after buying an additional 1,990,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $448.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.46. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.18 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $563.81.

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Trending Headlines about Synopsys

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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