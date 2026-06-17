Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Raises Holdings in GDS Holdings $GDS

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's holdings in GDS were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AI Squared Management Ltd increased its holdings in GDS by 793.5% in the 3rd quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd now owns 98,280 shares of the company's stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 205,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 576,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 124,473 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company's stock.

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GDS Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GDS stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. GDS Holdings has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.56. GDS had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $426.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GDS Holdings will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GDS

In other news, Director Judy Qing Ye sold 37,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,354,036.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yixin Qian sold 10,000 shares of GDS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,991.25. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded GDS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GDS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDS

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

Further Reading

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