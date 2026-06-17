Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,379 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,588 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.1% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Opal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,077,000. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, 71 West Capital Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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