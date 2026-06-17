Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 12,094 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,235 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,094 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BE. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.14.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $281.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,630.91 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $251.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.26.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $1,387,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,639,045.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,188 shares of company stock worth $57,693,971. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Bloom Energy News

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Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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