Unisphere Establishment raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Unisphere Establishment's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 87.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,143 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $6,129,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about TSM:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC received a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade on improving earnings prospects; a separate Seeking Alpha article also upgraded its rating, adding to favorable analyst sentiment. Article: TSMC Upgraded to Strong Buy

TSMC received a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade on improving earnings prospects; a separate Seeking Alpha article also upgraded its rating, adding to favorable analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argues Intel’s foundry business remains far behind TSMC, with no meaningful threat expected before 2028—supportive of TSMC’s near-term competitive outlook. Article: No Threat to TSMC Before 2028

One analysis argues Intel’s foundry business remains far behind TSMC, with no meaningful threat expected before 2028—supportive of TSMC’s near-term competitive outlook. Negative Sentiment: TSMC shares fell in Taiwan amid a sharp broader-market chip selloff, highlighting near-term volatility in the AI trade. ETFs were also reported as net sellers on November 24. Article: Taiwan Semiconductor Stocks Slip as Taiwan’s Market Sinks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter acquired 840 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $357.00 per share, with a total value of $299,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,585. This represents a 11.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lee-Chung Lu acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,414. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $353.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $275.08 and a 12 month high of $487.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $46.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.3663 dividend. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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