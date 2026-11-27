SMA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1,780.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.9% of SMA Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SMA Capital LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 87.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,143 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,129,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $533.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter acquired 840 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.00 per share, with a total value of $299,880.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,585. The trade was a 11.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $71,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,920. The trade was a 14.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are a few of the latest stories about TSM:

Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is weighing a roughly $22.6 billion Texas plant, but the proposal depends on tax breaks and other incentives that remain under consideration. The investment could expand capacity, while also requiring substantial capital and policy support. TSMC may make Texas plant conditional

TSMC is weighing a roughly $22.6 billion Texas plant, but the proposal depends on tax breaks and other incentives that remain under consideration. The investment could expand capacity, while also requiring substantial capital and policy support. Negative Sentiment: Near-term trading has been pressured by a broad chip-market rout: Taiwan’s Taiex fell sharply and TSMC shares in Taipei dropped as investors reassessed the AI trade after a volatile rally. Taiwan Semiconductor stocks slip amid chip rout

Near-term trading has been pressured by a broad chip-market rout: Taiwan’s Taiex fell sharply and TSMC shares in Taipei dropped as investors reassessed the AI trade after a volatile rally. Negative Sentiment: ETFs were net sellers of TSM shares, with reported net sales of $44.8 million on Nov. 24, adding a modest near-term supply concern. ETFs are net sellers of TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $342.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.29 and a 200 day moving average of $403.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $275.08 and a fifty-two week high of $487.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 51.51% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.3663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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