Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Brown Advisory Inc.'s 6th Largest Position

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,469,279 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 112,535 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,965,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5%

TSM stock opened at $423.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $206.20 and a 1-year high of $450.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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