Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Cloverfields Capital Group LP's Largest Position

Cloverfields Capital Group LP cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,405 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 3.4% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the first quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,453.9% during the 1st quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 446,505 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $150,896,000 after purchasing an additional 417,771 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 910,350 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $307,653,000 after buying an additional 43,450 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing strong AI-related demand and a rapid ramp in 2-nanometer production, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Article Title

TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing strong AI-related demand and a rapid ramp in 2-nanometer production, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports that TSMC plans wafer price increases of up to 10% beginning in 2027 suggest it has real pricing power, which could support margins even as costs rise. Article Title

Reports that TSMC plans wafer price increases of up to 10% beginning in 2027 suggest it has real pricing power, which could support margins even as costs rise. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted TSMC as a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with demand still running hot and customers like Nvidia and Broadcom securing advanced packaging capacity. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted TSMC as a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with demand still running hot and customers like Nvidia and Broadcom securing advanced packaging capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s strong quarterly results and broader semiconductor ETF strength may lift sentiment across the chip sector, but they do not directly change TSMC’s fundamental outlook. Article Title

Intel’s strong quarterly results and broader semiconductor ETF strength may lift sentiment across the chip sector, but they do not directly change TSMC’s fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warned that TSMC’s massive U.S. expansion and push to onshore AI chip production could pressure margins for years, creating a near-term overhang on the stock. Article Title

Some reports warned that TSMC’s massive U.S. expansion and push to onshore AI chip production could pressure margins for years, creating a near-term overhang on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines and concerns about valuation have also contributed to recent weakness, even though operating results remain strong. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $415.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.70 and a 1-year high of $479.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $427.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $923,588.64. The trade was a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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