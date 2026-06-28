Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Gunderson Capital Management LLC's Largest Position

Gunderson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 5.0% of Gunderson Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gunderson Capital Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 423,935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $143,269,000 after buying an additional 40,806 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the first quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,496 shares of company stock worth $327,927. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $432.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $221.18 and a one year high of $476.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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