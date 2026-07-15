Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s 8th Largest Position

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,459 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 183,610 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $470,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

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More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $420.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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