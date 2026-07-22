Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s Largest Position

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,251 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 29.6% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $385,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 12,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $425.04 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock's 50-day moving average is $427.31 and its 200 day moving average is $380.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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