Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Magellan Asset Management Ltd's 4th Largest Position

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,158 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 105,047 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 5.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $425,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $444.56 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $202.28 and a 52 week high of $450.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.04%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: At its annual shareholders’ meeting, CEO C.C. Wei said TSMC expects strong growth over the next few years as AI demand for advanced semiconductors remains robust, and he suggested the company would like to raise chip prices to protect margins. Article Title

At its annual shareholders’ meeting, CEO C.C. Wei said TSMC expects strong growth over the next few years as AI demand for advanced semiconductors remains robust, and he suggested the company would like to raise chip prices to protect margins. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst and market commentary pieces highlighted TSMC as central to the AI supply chain, noting its leadership in advanced-node manufacturing and continued bullish price-target support from firms like Bernstein and BofA. Article Title

Multiple analyst and market commentary pieces highlighted TSMC as central to the AI supply chain, noting its leadership in advanced-node manufacturing and continued bullish price-target support from firms like Bernstein and BofA. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved TSMC’s 2025 results and charter changes at the June 4 meeting, reinforcing a stable corporate backdrop with no sign of governance disruption. Article Title

Shareholders approved TSMC’s 2025 results and charter changes at the June 4 meeting, reinforcing a stable corporate backdrop with no sign of governance disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing TSMC with Micron and reviewing its decade-long stock gains was generally supportive, but largely reiterated the long-term AI investment thesis rather than delivering a new catalyst. Article Title

Coverage comparing TSMC with Micron and reviewing its decade-long stock gains was generally supportive, but largely reiterated the long-term AI investment thesis rather than delivering a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Media and market-watch items noted TSMC’s importance to the broader tech/AI trade and its appearance in futures and sector rotation coverage, which supports visibility but does not change fundamentals. Article Title

Media and market-watch items noted TSMC’s importance to the broader tech/AI trade and its appearance in futures and sector rotation coverage, which supports visibility but does not change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns rose after Wei warned that AI chip shortages are not ending soon and that it will take a very long time to fully satisfy U.S. customer demand, implying supply constraints and possible execution challenges. Article Title

Investor concerns rose after Wei warned that AI chip shortages are not ending soon and that it will take a very long time to fully satisfy U.S. customer demand, implying supply constraints and possible execution challenges. Negative Sentiment: Reports emphasizing a years-long AI chip supply shortage and rising component costs may pressure sentiment in the near term, even if they underscore strong demand. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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