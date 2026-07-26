Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Van Diest Capital LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Van Diest Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 132.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.9% of Van Diest Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Van Diest Capital LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $923,588.64. This trade represents a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $490.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Article Title

TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Positive Sentiment: The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Article Title

The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Article Title

Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s strong earnings were overshadowed by its higher 2026 capital spending plans, adding to concerns that the AI buildout may require heavier spending across the chip sector and pressuring sentiment on semiconductor stocks. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $403.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.67 and a 200 day moving average of $381.72. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The business had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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