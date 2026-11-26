EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,172 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,769 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 87.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,143 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Opal Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.5% during the first quarter. Opal Capital LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $6,129,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, Director Ursula M. Burns acquired 1,375 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $363.67 per share, for a total transaction of $500,046.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,591,056.25. This trade represents a 45.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter bought 840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.00 per share, with a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,585. This represents a 11.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

These are some of the TSM headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is considering a roughly $22.6 billion chipmaking facility in College Station, Texas. The proposed investment could expand U.S. manufacturing capacity and help address potential tariffs, though the project depends on tax incentives. TSMC eyes 3K-acre Aggieland site for $22.6B chip plant

TSMC is considering a roughly $22.6 billion chipmaking facility in College Station, Texas. The proposed investment could expand U.S. manufacturing capacity and help address potential tariffs, though the project depends on tax incentives. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been weighed down by renewed concern about the global AI trade, with investors questioning the sustainability of AI-related spending and selling semiconductor stocks. That broader sentiment appears to be a key near-term headwind. Huang Boost Fades Quickly as AI Fears Sink TSMC, SK Hynix Shares

Shares have been weighed down by renewed concern about the global AI trade, with investors questioning the sustainability of AI-related spending and selling semiconductor stocks. That broader sentiment appears to be a key near-term headwind. Negative Sentiment: A report said investor Stanley Druckenmiller sold 94% of his TSMC stake in the third quarter. The sale may contribute to caution, although it reflects an earlier period and does not establish his current positioning. Druckenmiller sold 94% of his TSMC stake in Q3

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $533.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $342.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $418.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $275.08 and a 52 week high of $487.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.3663 per share. This represents a $5.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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